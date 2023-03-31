Loncor Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Loncor Gold Inc. (LONCF) on Friday reported a loss of $369,000 in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Loncor Gold Inc. (LONCF) on Friday reported a loss of $369,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.9 million, or 2 cents per share.

