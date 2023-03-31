Lithium Americas Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $93.6 million, or 70 cents per share.

