Limoneira: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 5:22 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $15.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNR

