Kroger: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $450 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and investment costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $34.82 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.24 billion, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $148.26 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share.

