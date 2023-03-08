Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.2 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $686.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $680.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.05. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $695.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.