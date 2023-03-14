Knot Offshore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6…

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6 million.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.7 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $268.6 million.

