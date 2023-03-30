Kelso Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $420,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Surrey, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The railroad equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KIQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.