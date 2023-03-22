MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
KB Home: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 4:26 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $125.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

