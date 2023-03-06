Live Radio
Kansas City Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 6, 2023, 1:03 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $17.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.79.

The insurance company posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.2 million, or $1.67 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $476.6 million.

