Kamada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 7:31 AM

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $2.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $129.3 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $138 million to $146 million.

