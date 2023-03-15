Kamada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million,…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $2.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $129.3 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $138 million to $146 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMDA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.