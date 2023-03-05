Junior Deferral Law School Programs: What to Know

The number of pathways to apply to law school before your senior year of college is small but growing. To…

The number of pathways to apply to law school before your senior year of college is small but growing.

To be clear, there are still many reasons why aspiring lawyers should not rush to apply to law school, whether they choose to apply in their senior year or wait until after college.

Most students tend to perform better in later years of college, once they’ve found their groove. With more time, they can more easily form connections that lead to strong letters of recommendation and gain the work experience that law school admissions officers value.

However, some applicants with strong grades and clear goals may wish to apply to law school earlier.

If they’re in luck, their university might offer an accelerated J.D. program, also known as a 3+3 program, which would allow them to earn both a B.A. and a J.D. within six years rather than the usual seven years.

Such programs allow applicants to bypass the LSAT, but participants must attend a college and law school that are within the same university system or otherwise have a special partnership. This may deter applicants looking to cast a wider net.

Similarly, some law schools offer direct admission programs that allow undergraduates from a partner institution to apply directly to law school, often during their junior year.

Direct admission programs have similar benefits and drawbacks to 3+3 programs. Applicants who meet a minimum GPA requirement can often submit a score from the SAT or ACT in lieu of the LSAT. They just need to submit a personal statement, resume, recommendation letters and other materials within the deadline.

Unlike 3+3 programs, direct admission programs are not accelerated. On the other hand, they tend to have more flexible application requirements than 3+3 programs. Some even offer dedicated sources of financial aid to ease the burden of tuition.

Junior Deferral Program Details

A couple of law schools offer direct admission programs that are open to applicants from any undergraduate institution, namely Columbia Law School’s LEAD Fellowship Program in New York and Harvard Law School’s Junior Deferral Program in Massachusetts. The application process for both programs opens in early spring.

Intriguingly, both programs are not only binding, they require applicants to defer law school for two years and detail their plan to use that time.

Most commonly, participants complete a service program like the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps or Teach for America, or work with a consulting firm, bank, law firm or technology company. They might also start a business, complete military service, do political advocacy or pursue any other kind of work.

It’s important to note that both programs are highly competitive and require applicants to submit an LSAT or GRE score. Even if rejected, applicants should not hesitate to reapply to these law schools later during the regular cycle.

The application essays differ between both programs, along with some other details. Harvard’s program is open only to college juniors or their international equivalent, while Columbia’s program is open to both juniors and seniors. Harvard’s program requires a deferral of at least two years after graduating from college, while Columbia’s deferral is strictly for two years.

Because these programs are both prestigious, it can be tempting for ambitious college juniors interested in top law schools to rush to apply. However, interested applicants should keep in mind that both programs are geared toward aspiring lawyers with concrete plans for goals they want to achieve before law school.

The requirement to submit such a plan for after graduation should not be treated as an afterthought. If you don’t have a concrete plan in mind, then apply during the regular admissions cycle rather than submit a vague or hastily sketched plan.

While it is great to see law schools offer more specialized admissions options, applying to a wide range of law schools is usually a better idea than fixating on a selective program that may be a poor fit.

