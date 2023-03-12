Jobs You Can Do With a Science Ph.D., Beyond Academia

While earning a Ph.D. in cellular neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, Rebecca Alvania loved…

While earning a Ph.D. in cellular neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, Rebecca Alvania loved the considerable amount of time she spent working in the lab with her hands to carry out experiments. But after graduating, something in her shifted.

“I did not actually want to have my own lab,” says Alvania, CEO of the American Society for Cell Biology, a Maryland-based international membership organization. “The things that I loved doing in the lab or as a scientist are not necessarily the things that meant I was going to be happy running my own lab.”

Now, she works to serve a population that reflects herself back then in many ways — doctorate of science students looking for guidance on careers outside of academia.

Academia once was the largest employer of science Ph.D. graduates, but that has changed. According to data from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s NCSES Survey of Earned Doctorates, academia represented only 26% of the employment sector of research doctorate recipients in science and engineering in 2021, continuing a trend.

From industry-based jobs to career paths outside of industry and academia, experts say nonacademic careers can be just as fulfilling as working within educational institutions.

Industry-Based Careers for Scientists

Industry-based jobs can be positions within laboratories, or non-lab roles such as a business development analyst. Here are a few industry-based careers that experts say science Ph.D. recipients are also hired in.

Business Development Managers

In these careers, science Ph.D. graduates are valued for their ability to understand complex research in business, which can help in decision making, notes Kim Petrie, assistant dean for biomedical career development and associate professor of medical education and administration at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Tennessee.

“Those are people that sometimes do well in their careers,” Petrie says. “They can make decisions and act without all the information. Quantitative thinkers often do well in these types of roles, and scientific training often fosters that skill set.”

Key responsibilities for business development managers range from managing existing products and services to developing new ones. These positions also involve devising market strategies using scientific and analytical skills.

The average salary for a business development manager in the U.S. is nearly $71,000 a year, ranging as high as $128,500, according to ZipRecruiter. Experts say there are many opportunities for advancement and increased pay based on skill level, location and years of experience.

Medical Science Liaisons

Medical science liaisons can be employed by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and managed care companies. Part of their job is to make sure products are being used efficiently, along with acting as scientific experts who advise on advances in clinical treatments or provide input on relevant science and clinical data.

The role is “very communication heavy, translating science and sometimes technical science for non-technical people and sort of management of clinical research or clinical research projects,” Petrie says.

According to the 2022 annual salary and compensation survey by the Medical Science Liaison Society, 82% of current MSLs in the U.S. across all company types and therapeutic areas had a doctorate degree, excluding M.D., with 34% of total respondents having a Ph.D. The average annual salary nationwide for those with a Ph.D. was nearly $182,940.

Data Scientists

Data scientist is one of the fastest growing occupations in the science industry. The employment of data scientists is projected to grow 36% from 2021 to 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, much faster than the average occupation.

“Everybody, every company and health care companies are using data science, so quite a number of our alumni have transitioned into that,” Petrie says. “Some of them have gone out pretty far from the field and are not necessarily working for scientific companies anymore, because they’ve been able to parlay that programming … skill set that way.”

As data scientists, science Ph.D.s typically use their skills for gathering or identifying relevant data to make business recommendations based on their analysis. They often present their findings by using data visualizations.

“Nashville actually has a lot of health care companies, so we’ve had a couple of alumni transition to those organizations, working with their medical records, just doing some interesting things like looking for anything predictive, for example, in medical records that might suggest an earlier diagnosis of cancer,” Petrie says.

Careers Beyond Academia and Industry-Based Positions

Research findings that led to the Harvard University Press book “Next Gen PhD: A Guide to Career Paths in Science” — written by Melanie Sinche, assistant dean for academic affairs at the University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut — indicate that career paths for science Ph.D. graduates also exist outside of academia and industry positions. Here are some.

Science Publishing

In science communications, you must have excellent written communication skills and a strong understanding of the ethical and regulatory guidelines in the field. Science Ph.D.s develop such skills just by the nature of doctoral training and postdoctoral work, Sinche says.

“One of the key pieces for science Ph.D.s and postdocs,” she says, “is to know themselves and to know their skills and to recognize that they have a concrete set of employable skills that are attractive to employers across all industries, across all sectors.”

Science publishing provides many career opportunities such as science journalist or writer, journal editor, medical writer and science illustrator.

Museum Educator

Often, scientists who work at a museum hold a science Ph.D. of some sort, according to the American Society for Cell Biology. Museum scientists may also be responsible for public outreach. Volunteering at a science museum is a good way for STEM Ph.D. recipients to explore this career path.

“I recommend for all Ph.D.s to experiment, to develop collaborations maybe with industry partners and to go through internships and volunteer in different settings,” Sinche says. “Those activities will generate more information for them in order for them to make an informed career decision.”

Policy Analyst

In this position, science Ph.D.s observe and influence policy at the local, state and national level by working with government offices. Gaining experience through internships or fellowships, combined with the ability to learn quickly that Sinche says they’ve already developed, can help Ph.D.s prepare for a career in policymaking.

“I think one of the most important skills that you can argue that most Ph.D.s develop over time is the ability to learn quickly, and that skill, you better believe, it’s attractive to all employers,” Sinche says.

