Jefferies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Jefferies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Tuesday reported profit of $135.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 55 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

