Jazz: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $240.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $3.82 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $972.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $224.1 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.90 to $17.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion.

