Inspired Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 13, 2023, 7:50 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The company posted revenue of $78.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $22.3 million, or 77 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $285.4 million.

