Inseego: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $52.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $68 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $245.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSG

