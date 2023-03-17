Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Mar. 20

Ispire Technology – Los Angeles, 3 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by Tiger Brokers/TFI Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ISPR. Business: Sells tobacco and cannabis vape devices.

Mangoceuticals – Dallas, Texas, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Boustead Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MGRX. Business: Provides an erectile dysfunction product via telehealth.

Ohmyhome – Singapore, 3.3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Prime Number Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OMH. Business: Operates a real estate brokerage and property services platform in Singapore.

U Power – Shanghai, China, 2.5 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by AMTD Global Markets/WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UCAR. Business: Launching automated battery-swapping stations for electric vehicles in China.

