Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Mar. 13
Elephant Oil – Houston, Texas, 1.4 millions shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ELEP. Business: Early-stage oil and gas E&P focused on under-explored regions in Africa.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.