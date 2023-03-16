Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Impac Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Impac Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $11.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The mortgage and warehouse lending company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $39.4 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up