IDT: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IDT: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 4:53 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14.6 million.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $313.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDT

