IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $395,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

