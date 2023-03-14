I-80 Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $63.9 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $63.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.2 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAUX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.