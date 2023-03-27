Live Radio
Huazhu Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 27, 2023, 8:33 AM

SHANGHAI 201103, China (AP) — Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported a loss of $19 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai 201103, China-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $537 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $264 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT

