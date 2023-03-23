How to Respond to an Email Introduction

Receiving an introduction by email can be the starting point for a positive professional outcome including a new career, a…

Receiving an introduction by email can be the starting point for a positive professional outcome including a new career, a new hire, a new project, the chance to help someone else or a new perspective.

At times, the introduction is the intentional result from your outreach — like an introduction to a hiring contact at a company where you would like to work. Other times, the introduction is unexpected – like when your friend messages you to see if you will take a meeting with her little sister, a college student who is interested in learning about the pros and cons of your career as an accounting manager.

Introductions can be a job search changemaker or they can be a time commitment to help another person in need. Either way, an emailed introduction request is a networking opportunity when handled well or a career limiting move when handled poorly. Here are some tips and sample messages for responding to an email introduction to get the best results.

Job Seeker and Informational Interview Outreach

One of the most common email introduction requests is when a job seeker reaches out to their network for an introduction to someone at a company where they would like to work. When a company is actively hiring, this request can be very helpful and may even lead to a referral bonus if your contact is hired.

Other times, the request may be about a general interest in the company with no easy to identify target. Looking for a job is stressful, and your response could be the extra boost someone needs or could open the door to a new role.

The key is to keep things simple for you, so you are more likely to be helpful. To keep your effort to a minimum, here are sample responses:

What to write to a known contact that you feel comfortable recommending:

I am glad that you are interested in the analyst role at Acme Co. If you send me your resume and a couple of sentences about how the role is ideal for you, I will send a message to our recruiting team ASAP. Be on the lookout for a response from them in the next couple of days, but email me if you haven’t heard back by next week.”

What to respond to a contact you are not comfortable recommending but to whom you would still like to be helpful:

“I am glad that you are interested in the Analyst role at Acme Co. Although I am not involved in the hiring process, here are a few tips for making your application stand out.

Tip one … , tip two … ”

What to respond to a request for an introduction to a specific work colleague or department to learn more about your company where you feel comfortable recommending the requestor:

“I am glad that you are interested in Acme Co. I have had a great experience here so far. I am happy to reach out to Mary in FP&A. Can you send me a couple of sentences about your interest and your goals for a conversation with her? Once I have those details, I will message her to introduce the two of you.”

How to respond to a request for an introduction to a specific work colleague or department to learn more about your company where you do not know the requestor well enough to recommend, but you still want to be helpful:

“I am glad that you are interested in Acme Co. I am not involved in that department, but if you send me your request along with your resume, I am happy to email that team to see if anyone is available for an exploratory conversation. I also recommend that you look at (custom site) and (custom site) to learn more about Acme Co. and upcoming events you might find interesting.”

Sales Connection Outreach

Successful salespeople are great networkers who know a direct introduction can lead to closing more deals. They are typically skilled in writing compelling messages about business value, so ask them to create the email content you will send. Here are some sample responses you can use.

What to respond to a known contact that you feel comfortable recommending:

“I am glad that you heard about the upcoming expansion at Acme Co. If you send me a couple of sentences about how your product/service is ideal for us and what department or contacts would be a target for you, I am happy to make the introduction. I’ll CC you on the message so that you can respond directly.”

What to say to a contact who you are not comfortable recommending, but you would still like to be helpful:

“I am glad that you heard about the upcoming expansion at Acme Co. If you send me an email with the value proposition for your product/service and who is the targeted buyer or department, I will send a message to that department to see if they would like to connect.”

Recruiting Outreach

Recruiters will often reach out to talented or well-connected professionals to present a job for which they are hiring. It is tempting to ignore their messages when you are not interested in the role described or are very busy, but a short email response could be all that is needed to gain a conduit to future jobs. Here are some sample responses:

— “Thank you for thinking of me for the Analyst role. I am enjoying my work at XYZ and am on a deadline currently. Would you be open to connecting in two weeks?”

— “Thank you for the message. I am enjoying my role at XYZ. Can you email me more about the role responsibility, the team, the promotion potential, salary, etc.? The additional information will be very helpful to determine if there is a potential fit.”

— “Thank you for the message. Although I am not looking at this time, I am happy to refer you to others in my network. Can you share more about the requirements?”

While the details of an introduction request email will vary, in general the best practices for a response are similar. Remember that speed matters.

When someone sends an email introduction, they are often in need. A quick note of acknowledgement can put the emailer at ease that the message was received. Even when you do not know the right response or have time to act on it, you can still confirm receipt.

To minimize confusion for you and the requestor, be specific about your actions. Resist the urge to over commit. It is totally acceptable to ask the sender to write a detailed email about their request so you can forward what they wrote — instead of taking on the burden to write it on their behalf. Include their contact information in your introduction email so that the parties can connect directly, with no additional effort from you.

Finally, if you can be helpful, then be it. It is a crowded world out there and job seekers, sales professionals, recruiters and others are taking a chance by emailing their connections proactively versus being passive. Often extra energy invested on behalf of someone else, will result in a lasting connection with the person you helped.

