How to Get Into a Competitive High School

Whether it’s with a goal of attending an Ivy League or other top university or merely to seek an academic challenge, some students pursue an education at a competitive high school. These are public and private schools with highly selective admissions and a rigorous application process. They typically offer exceptional academic programs and high college placement rates.

Similar to admissions at elite colleges, getting into a top competitive high school can be difficult. For example, the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, U.S. News’ top-ranked high school in the country, had an acceptance rate of 21.6% for the class of 2026.

Each high school has its own requirements, but in general, experts say admission requires superb academic chops, excellent test scores, proof of focus and passion in a specific discipline, and maturity and intellect as displayed through interviews and personal essays. It also requires plenty of research and planning.

Students typically need to be sharp in just about every aspect of their profile, experts say.

“Beyond academic excellence, competitive high schools seek students who are genuinely excited at the prospect of attending their school, show leadership qualities, display maturity, and have demonstrated their commitment to the community,” Mary Banks, a consultant at Quad Education Group and a former admissions counselor at Columbia University in New York, wrote in an email. “In addition, schools seek students they believe will fit the school’s culture and mission.”

Applying to and attending a highly selective high school can come with a lot of pressure and stress, and these schools aren’t for everyone.

Families should consider the best fit for their child, says Maurice Frumkin, president of NYC Admissions Solutions. “Without even thinking about specific schools yet, what kind of environment would be a place where your child would thrive? What’s working and not working with your current school? What are your preferences as a family? What are your child’s interests?”

For those who decide to pursue admission to a competitive high school, here are four tips on how to prepare.

Build Your Academic Profile Early

The pathway to attending a competitive high school starts with strong performance in middle school, experts say.

“To get into competitive high schools, you always want to take the most rigorous curriculum at your middle school,” says Brian Taylor, managing partner at college admissions consulting firm Ivy Coach. “If you’re not in the honors classes in eighth grade, they’re going to think to themselves, ‘why not?'”

But it’s not enough just to take challenging courses, says Ellen Hoffman, founder of Success Prep Partners. Students also need to earn top grades.

“The student pretty much has to have straight A’s in seventh and eighth grade in order to even think about that level of a school,” she says.

Middle school is also the time when students should begin the process of applying to competitive high schools. This includes studying for and taking any required admissions tests, such as the Secondary School Admission Test or SSAT, preparing for interviews, writing essays, gathering recommendation letters and researching schools. This process should start the summer prior to eighth grade, Hoffman says.

“It’s very challenging for students, especially the ones who are applying to these top selective boarding schools, who are involved in lots of interesting outside activities,” she says.

Perform Well on Standardized Tests

Selective high schools use a variety of standardized tests in admissions decisions, including the SSAT, the High School Placement Test, and the Independent School Entrance Exam. Students looking to attend one of the nine specialized high schools in New York City must take and score highly on the Specialized High School Admissions Test.

Some schools administer their own proprietary standardized test, but in some cases it serves as more of a placement exam than an entrance exam, experts say. But experts agree that strong performance on standardized tests is crucial to gaining admission to a competitive high school.

While each high school admissions test is scored and structured differently, students should aim to be in the 60th percentile or higher, says Shirag Shemmassian, founder of Shemmassian Academic Consulting.

Most private high schools will require SSAT or ISEE scores, and students should seek to be in the 85th percentile or higher for those tests in particular, Banks says.

For selective boarding schools, students may need to aim even higher, Hoffman says.

“In order to qualify and be competitive for the most selective boarding schools, the student typically needs over a 93% on that SSAT, even arguably higher,” she says. “But like colleges, if you’re below a 90%, you’re not even in the range of what most students have that get in.”

Students should be aware that although most private schools have admissions requirements, that doesn’t necessarily indicate selectivity, says Frumkin. Some schools still need to fill seats, so it’s worth it to apply, he says. However, he adds that poor test scores will still make it difficult to be admitted to top schools.

Prepare Heavily for High School Interviews

Grades and test scores are crucial, but equally important to the admissions process is how students present themselves during interviews, which are often mandatory, especially at private schools. Unlike college admissions, students typically tour a school and interview prior to applying, Hoffman says.

Because of the importance of the interview, students should prioritize preparing for it, she says.

“When we’re talking about the elite, very competitive schools, they’re looking for students who can articulate what their interests are, what their passions are, what they like to do, what their academic strengths are, how they spend their free time, telling about their family,” she says. “And we have seen many very strong students with top grades and top scores that don’t get into those top elite competitive schools because they did not perform well on the interview.”

Most interviews are in person, Hoffman says, unless students have a circumstance that requires it to be done virtually. In these interviews, schools are looking at a student’s maturity, focus and social skills, Shemmassian says. They’re gauging intellectual curiosity and want to see students who are deeply passionate about one or two areas and can explain how the school will be a springboard for them to achieve their goals.

They’re also assessing whether a student will be a good fit, and students should do the same, experts say.

While academic excellence across the board is still an expectation for admission to competitive high schools, experts say times have changed in that schools prefer to see students who are hyper-focused in their extracurricular interests as opposed to being involved in a large number of activities, and the interview is a place to showcase that.

“There’s much more of this focus on developing a specialty and going deeper and having your experiences surround a central theme,” Shemmassian says. “Many competitive high schools are looking for students who either already have that or are developing that, because that also means their students are likely to be successful with top-tier college admissions.”

Conduct Thorough Research on High Schools

One way students can stand out in the essay writing and interview portion of the application is to thoroughly research the school, Taylor says. This helps students tailor their essay and interview responses to demonstrate knowledge of the school, and it’s also a vital piece of vetting the school itself, experts say.

“School research is essential to ensuring the school is the perfect fit for you and your child,” Banks says. “The curriculum, tuition rates (for private schools) and additional enrichment opportunities make great starting points, but you can also look into what graduates do after they leave the school to ensure the school is adequately preparing students for college and beyond.”

If a high school doesn’t have a solid relationship with a particular college or it doesn’t appear to be a valuable pathway in terms of curriculum, it may not be the right school, Taylor says.

