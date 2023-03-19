How to Build a Greenhouse

Plant people have always known it: Having greenery around you in your home adds warmth, cleaner air and a sense…

Plant people have always known it: Having greenery around you in your home adds warmth, cleaner air and a sense of calm to a space. Creating a greenhouse either attached to the home or as a stand-alone building in the yard only amps up these benefits for homeowners who want fresh food, bright flowers or heat savings as well.

“Building a greenhouse in your home or in your yard is a great way to extend your growing season, increase your yield and create a beautiful outdoor space,” says Lina Cowley, an avid gardening expert and senior editor at Trimmed Roots in Bayfield, Colorado. “With the right materials and proper maintenance, your greenhouse can thrive and provide you with delicious produce all year round.”

The main difference between a hoop house (sometimes referred to as a high tunnel) and a greenhouse is that a greenhouse is a permanent structure with some type of climate control, according to the gardening resource website Bootstrap Farmer. Semi-permanent hoop houses are a tool to extend the growing season. Some growers may use a greenhouse year-round.

“It’s certainly not cheap, but building an indoor, temperature-controlled greenhouse is a good way to keep a bit of spring and summer in your winter,” says Jeremy Yamaguchi, the CEO of lawn-care company Lawn Love in San Diego.

Here are some considerations to take into account when building a new greenhouse on your property or attaching one to your home:

— Find the right location.

— Start small.

— Grow big.

— Materials matter.

— Consider the cost.

— Go with upgrades where you can.

— Study your systems.

— Get smart accessories.

— Focus on flooring.

— Choose comfort.

Find the Right Location

Sunlight is a key factor in selecting where a greenhouse should go in your home or yard. Look for at least six or more hours of direct sunlight every day. Keep an eye on existing shade trees for how much their branches or future growth could affect the amount of sunshine your greenhouse receives. You could add solar panels or supplemental lighting if needed, says Bruce Rodriguez of LAX Concrete Contractors in Los Angeles. “Select plants that are well-suited for your climate zone,” Rodriguez adds.

Start Small

Beginners may want to start small with a 4-by-4 foot cold frame. A cold-frame greenhouse can be made on the side of your home with a wooden wall structure with a hinged piece of glass on top, says David Angelov, CEO and master gardener at Plant Parenthood in Newton, Massachusetts. “It is a great place to sow winter carrots and garlic as well as over winter roses in pots,” Angelov says.

Grow Big

For those who want to go big with their greenhouse, consider a gable-style or a multispan greenhouse, Cowley says. Ryan Farley at Lawn Starter in Austin, Texas, says freestanding greenhouses “tend to give you more freedom in terms of creating a separate climate for growing but will also be more expensive due to heating costs and a more intensive build.”

Materials Matter

Look for construction materials that can handle whatever elements your local geography throws at them. Consider recycled materials if you’re on a budget. Kelly Martin of the gardening website Urban Garden in Carlsbad, California, says the least expensive type of structure is a hoop house, made with PVC pipes that can be bent into an arched shape and covered with clear plastic sheeting.

Consider the Cost

Costs vary widely depending on materials and size, but typically greenhouses are $5 to $25 per square foot. The average small hoop house can cost between $200 to $500 while a larger greenhouse made from wood and glass can cost more than $10,000 for those who want style and substance. The average cost to build a greenhouse is $10,000, according to home improvement network and information company Angi. You could create a smaller greenhouse from a kit or with reclaimed materials for $500, while larger greenhouses that would accommodate a personal farm could go as high as $35,000.

Go With Upgrades Where You Can

Upgrade the insulation you were planning to use to make sure the plants inside can handle rain, sleet, snow or anything else that Mother Nature may present. If you need help taking care of it, consider automating some systems like temperature, humidity and watering.

Study Your Systems

Heating and cooling are hugely important within a greenhouse environment. Heating extends the growing season, and cooling regulates temperature and humidity levels, Cowley says. “Depending on the size of your greenhouse, you may need to purchase a supplemental heating system, such as a propane space heater or a solar-water heater,” she says.

Get Smart Accessories

You’ll need a thermometer and hygrometer to measure temperature as well as humidity levels. You may also want at least one fan or multiples to help circulate the air — but be careful not to direct them onto the plants themselves as it may dry them out. Heat mats are ideal for starting warm-season seeds and for applying bottom heat to propagate cuttings, says Zolene Quindoy, head horticulturalist for the online landscape design company Yardzen.

Focus on Flooring

Concrete slabs are popular in greenhouses as well as brick and gravel, Quindoy says. But your choice should be dictated by your local climate — colder climates need better insulation, she says. Standing water also can invite pests and disease into a greenhouse, so you may want to think concrete in those cases. “Another consideration is how easy the flooring is to clean and sanitize,” Quindoy says.

Choose Comfort

Add some shelves and benches for space for plants as well as seating. You may also want to add lights not only for the visual effect but to create natural light in your greenhouse. Adding windows that open and close also create comfort for all as well as offering passive cooling. Opening a window helps you vent the structure to let those cool breezes in as needed.

