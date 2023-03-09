Home Point Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $36.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The mortgage originator and servicer posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $163.7 million, or $1.18 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $255.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMPT

