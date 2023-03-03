Hibbett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $38.4…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $38.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $2.91.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $458.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.1 million, or $9.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

