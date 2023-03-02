Heritage Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $174.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $154.4 million, or $5.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $662.5 million.

