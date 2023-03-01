Heritage-Crystal Clean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.6 million.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The cleaning and waste-management company posted revenue of $241.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84.8 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $709.3 million.

