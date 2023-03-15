MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

March 15, 2023, 6:05 PM

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $880,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBPCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBPCF

