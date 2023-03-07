Harte-Hanks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.8 million. The…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.8 million.

The Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.70 per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.8 million, or $4.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $206.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.