Harrow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $14.1 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $88.6 million.

