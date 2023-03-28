Gulf Island Fabrication: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $549,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.4 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $142.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIFI

