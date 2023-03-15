MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » GrowGeneration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GrowGeneration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, GrowGeneration said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $57 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRWG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRWG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up