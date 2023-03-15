GrowGeneration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, GrowGeneration said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $57 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.

