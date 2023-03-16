Live Radio
Groupon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 5:31 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $55.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.82. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $237.6 million, or $7.88 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $599.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

