Groupon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $55.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.82. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $237.6 million, or $7.88 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $599.1 million.

