Greif: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $89.9 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

