Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Great Elm Capital: Q4…

Great Elm Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 6:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up