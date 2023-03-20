Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 8 cents at $6.9725 a bushel; May corn was off 2.50 cents at $6.3050 a bushel; May oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.51 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 6.75 cents at 14.7375 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .43 cent at $1.6215 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $1.8890 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .88 cent at $.7817 a pound.

