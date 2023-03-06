Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. fell 13.25 cents at $6.8250 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .75 cent at $6.4450 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. fell 13.25 cents at $6.8250 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .75 cent at $6.4450 a bushel, Mar. oats declined 15.25 cents at at $3.2125 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 10.50 cents at $15.410 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .68 cent at $1.6610 a pound; Mar. cattle rose 2.07 cents at $1.9207 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell 1.08 cents at $.8347 a pound.

