Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May rose 5 cents at $7.0475 a bushel; May corn was up 3.25 cents at $6.5050 a bushel, May oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.76 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 9.50 cents at $14.7725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .87 cent at $1.6582 a pound; Mar. cattle was off .27 cent at $1.9145 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell .98 cent at $.7677 a pound.

