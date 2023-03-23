MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 11:03 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 3.50 cents at $6.67 a bushel; May corn gained 9 cents at $6.3425 a bushel; May oats rose 7.75 cents at $3.6875 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 16 cents at 14.30 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.6197 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle off .10 cent at $1.8867 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .60 cent at $.7775 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

