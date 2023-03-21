Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 1.75 cents at $6.9550 a bushel; May corn was up 2.50 cents at $6.33 a bushel; May oats rose 11.25 cents at $3.6225 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 14 cents at 14.8775 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.6207 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle feii .88 cent at $1.8802 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was down .90 cent at $.7727 a pound.

