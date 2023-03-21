MARCH MADNESS: Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | Indiana falls, second No. 1 to lose before Sweet 16 | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 1.75 cents at $6.9550 a bushel; May corn was up 2.50 cents at $6.33 a bushel; May oats rose 11.25 cents at $3.6225 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 14 cents at 14.8775 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.6207 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle feii .88 cent at $1.8802 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was down .90 cent at $.7727 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up