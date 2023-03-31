Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was unchanged at $6.9225 a bushel; May corn rose 11 cents at $6.6050 a bushel, May oats…

Wheat for May was unchanged at $6.9225 a bushel; May corn rose 11 cents at $6.6050 a bushel, May oats fell 8.50 cents at $3.6425 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 31 cents at $15.0550 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.6835 a pound; Apr. cattle rose .92 cent at $2.0082 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was fell 1.20 cents at $.7525 a pound.

