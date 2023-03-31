Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was down 12.25 cents at $6.90 a bushel; May corn was up .25 cent at $6.5250 a…

Wheat for May was down 12.25 cents at $6.90 a bushel; May corn was up .25 cent at $6.5250 a bushel, May oats lost 10.75 cents at $3.6650 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 11.50 cents at $14.8875 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.90 cents at $1.6802 a pound; Apr. cattle advanced 9.12 cents at $2.0137 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $.7580 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.