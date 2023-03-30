Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 30, 2023, 11:22 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 9.75 cents at $7.0225 a bushel; May corn was up .25 cent at $6.5225 a bushel; May oats lost 10.75 cents at $3.7425 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 7.75 cents at 14.7725 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .87 cent at $1.6612 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .50 cent at $1.9225 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .80 cent at $.7650 a pound.

