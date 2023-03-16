Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May fell 3.75 cents at $6.99 a bushel; May corn rose 6.25 cents at $6.3275 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May fell 3.75 cents at $6.99 a bushel; May corn rose 6.25 cents at $6.3275 a bushel, May oats was off 1 cent at at $3.4650 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $14.9150 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.6235 a pound; Mar. cattle rose 1.30 cents at $1.8950 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell 4.30 cents at $.7945 a pound.

