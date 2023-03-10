Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. gained 13.25 cents at $6.6675 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 5.75 cents at $6.2425 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. gained 13.25 cents at $6.6675 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 5.75 cents at $6.2425 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1.75 censt at at $3.43 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 7 cents at $15.13 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .53 cent at $1.6427 a pound; Mar. cattle fell 1.60 cents at $1.9147 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 2.38 cents at $.8745 a pound.

