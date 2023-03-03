Live Radio
Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 3, 2023, 11:19 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 9.50 cents at $6.9675 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2.75 cents at $6.4550 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.3075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 13.75 cents at 15.3175 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.6542 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.60 cents at $1.8997 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .25 cent at $.8490 a pound.

