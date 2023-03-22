MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 3:53 PM

Wheat for May declined 19.75 cents at $6.6350 a bushel; May corn was up 3.50 cents at $6.3350 a bushel, May oats rose 3.50 cents at $3.6250 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 18.50 cents at $14.4850 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.6230 a pound; Mar. cattle fell .52 cent at $1.8825 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was lost .98 cent at $.7607 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

